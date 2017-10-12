Kendra Dalton received medalist honors at the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational, leading BYU women's golf to a third-place finish at Sahalee Country Club on Wednesday.

"I am so proud of Kendra (Dalton)," BYU head coach Carrie Roberts said. "She works so hard and has played so well that it was only a matter of time before she got a win this year. There is so much history at Sahalee Country Club, and it is quite an honor to be a champion there. I felt like we played well for the week on a difficult course. We just needed one more score to be right there."

BYU women's golf fired +18 through three rounds of play to claim third place. Host Washington escaped with the victory, shooting +7, while Colorado finished close behind at +9.

Senior Dalton fired 70-66-76 to shoot -4 through 54 holes of competition. Dalton's 66 was the lowest 18-hole score of any player at the Edean Ihlandfeldt Invitaitonal. Dalton now has recorded two first-place finishes in her Cougar career. She won at the Juli Inkster Spartan Invitational during the 2016-17 season.

Aiko Leong recorded her second top-10 finish of the season, tying for ninth place. Leong fired a final-round 72 to shoot +5. Rose Huang tied for 11th place to log her third top-20 finish of the year. Huang shot +7 through 54 holes.

Freshman Naomi Soifua shot +10 for the tournament, earning her an 18th-place finish. Soifua shot a third-round 75 to claim her first top-20 finish as a Cougar.

Anna Kennedy finished the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational at +20. She tied for 38th place.

The Cougars will compete in their final tournament of the fall season on Oct. 30-31. BYU women's golf will travel to Dallas, Texas, to participate in the SMU Invitational.