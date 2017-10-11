I was appalled to read that California has passed a bill making the entire state a sanctuary state. Now the state can harbor drug dealers, criminals of all sorts and even murderers (a la San Francisco) who can be deported five or six times and still come back to do more harm.

It is long past time to have drawn a red line in the political sand. We need a national ombudsman to suggest that en masse we refuse to vacation in any city or state that continues to harbor these outright criminals. We do have a right and a duty to fight back when liberal people reach the edge of insanity.

Do we not have laws on the books to handle illegal aliens? What state is above the law or has the right to change the law? My ancestors came here during the Revolutionary War period and were always law-abiding. This nation is not the fine safe place that I knew as a young person and it appears to be getting worse by the day. If we fall from within like Rome did I will place the blame on the liberal progressives who now appear to be dismantling our history by tearing down statues of even those who had nothing to do with the Civil War.

Where will the madness end and where are Hillary, Schumer and Pelosi speaking out in protest of the erosion?

Earl Elmont

Pleasant Grove