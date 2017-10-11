A recent article highlighted a Republican National Committee meeting in Washington in which Nick Ayers, chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, called upon those in attendance to withhold support for any lawmaker who does not fully endorse the policies of President Trump.

Conscience of a Conservative by Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona warns against such ideology. In addition, we can look to George Washington's farewell address for wise counsel: "The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge, natural to party dissension, which in different ages and countries has perpetrated the most horrid enormities, is itself a frightful despotism. But this leads to a more permanent despotism. The disorders and miseries which result gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual; and sooner or later the chief of some prevailing faction, more able or more fortunate than his competitors, turns this disposition to the purposes of his own elevation, on the ruins of public liberty."

We would all do well to study the platforms of individual candidates before casting our constitutional right to support those elected in any position of public service rather than becoming part of any flock of faction.

Michael Raleigh

Sandy