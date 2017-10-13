Utah Grizzlies head coach and General Manager Tim Branham announced Wednesday that the team has re-signed forward Jon Puskar for the third-straight year.

In 2016-17, Puskar totaled 22 goals and 21 assists for 43 points in 63 games, while also totaling 108 penalty minutes. He was also given the team’s Community Service Award and voted as the Fan Favorite.

“Jon leads by example on the ice, also off the ice,” said Branham. “He has high character, loves to get out in the community and is a fan favorite. To add a guy like him with 20-plus goals was really good for us in the playoffs is great.”

In 2015-16, he made the team out of training camp and totaled 16 points on nine goals in 44 games.

Opening night is Saturday when the Grizzlies host Colorado at 7 p.m. Single game tickets start at $13 and are available now at Maverik Center Box Office, any Smith’s Tix Location or online via the Utah Grizzlies website.