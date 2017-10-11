Just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Utah Jazz sent out a tweet asking what center Rudy Gobert's shoe size is, along with some seemingly random letters.

1️⃣ - What is Rudy’s shoe size? pic.twitter.com/bhXgeq0IVm — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 11, 2017

Over the next 3.5 hours, the team's account asked four more trivia questions about the Frenchman, unveiling more letters each time, like a puzzle. A short time later, team president Steve Starks tweeted that Jazz fans would want to pay attention to Twitter.

You may want to pay attention to @utahjazz twitter today 👀 — Steve Starks (@StevenStarks) October 11, 2017

Eventually, all the puzzle pieces, when unscrambled, spelled out "Super Rudy Block," and one Twitter user unveiled that the phrase was the title of a new game on NBA.com featuring Gobert.

Featuring old school graphics and the voice of television play-by-play announcer Craig Bolerjack, the game puts users in charge of Gobert, who is tasked with blocking the shots of a series of opponents with names such as Rookie Ralph, Crossover Carl and Jumper Jimmy.

Of course, you only advance to a new opponent once you've successfully stifled the current one.

Twitter users, for the most part, raved about the game after it was released.

Yo! The @utahjazz made Super Rudy Block and it’s great. https://t.co/Oe1hWLw4gc — Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) October 11, 2017

The @utahjazz have decided how I’m spending my afternoon, evening, downtime at work, time before bed #superrudyblock is fun! pic.twitter.com/3Qig3PZKBW — John Tennant (@zzsman_1005) October 11, 2017

Maybe the best game I’ve ever played in my life #SuperRudyBlock https://t.co/vd16FKN45D #TakeNote — Sean Cassity (@seancass10) October 11, 2017

Utah productivity grinds to a halt. More at 5PM. #SuperRudyBlock — Bret Lund (@BretSLund) October 11, 2017

I am not good at this. I'll leave the blocking to Rudy! 😅https://t.co/r9PnBOqzt5 — McKoye Mecham (@RealMcKoye) October 11, 2017

Gobert and the rest of the Jazz will be back in action next Wednesday for their regular season opener against the Denver Nuggets at Vivint Arena.

Play the game here.