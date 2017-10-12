SALT LAKE CITY — Composer and performer Kurt Bestor is teaming up once again with Mountain America Credit Union for the fifth annual Kurt Bestor Choir Scholarship Contest for ninth- to 12th-grade choirs.

Music and choir departments statewide are invited to submit a musical selection of any genre on Bestor’s Facebook page, facebook.com/KurtBestor, from Nov. 13 through Nov. 19.

The public is then invited to watch submitted videos on Facebook and vote for their favorite choir between Nov. 20 and Nov. 25. Winners will be announced Nov. 30.

The winning school will be awarded a $1,500 scholarship for its music or choir department. The next three top vote-getters will each receive a $500 scholarship.

The contest is running in conjunction with the 30th annual “A Kurt Bestor Christmas” concert, which is set for Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.;Dec. 15, 8 p.m.; and Dec. 16, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., at the Eccles Theater, 131 Main.

All school students and their families are eligible to receive a 10 percent student discount when purchasing concert tickets at the theater by presenting their school ID at the ticket office or ordering online using the code KURTFAN.