Former Weber State standout and Big Sky MVP Davion Berry has signed a contract with the Toronto Raptors. The team announced the signing Wednesday. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A native of Oakland, California, Berry finished his two-year career at Weber State in 2014 by earning Big Sky MVP honors and leading the Wildcats to the Big Sky title and a trip to the NCAA Tournament. During his senior season in 2013-14, Berry finished third in the Big Sky in scoring at 19.2 points per game and scored in double figures in 29 of Weber State’s 31 games in leading the Wildcats to the conference title. He also earned All-District and honorable mention All-American honors after leading Weber State in scoring, assists, steals and free throw percentage.

Since leaving Weber State, Berry has appeared in 56 NBA G League games with the Maine Red Claws (2014-16) and Raptors 905 (2015-16), averaging 9.4 points and 2.9 assists per game. He has also played professionally in Germany (2016-17), Greece (2016-17), South Korea (2015-16) and Italy (2014-15).

Berry’s signing gives Weber State four players currently on NBA rosters. He joins two-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard with the Portland Trail Blazers, Joel Bolomboy with the Utah Jazz and Jeremy Senglin with the Brooklyn Nets.

Toronto closes out the preseason on Friday, Oct. 13, and then opens the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 19, against the Chicago Bulls.

Paul Grua is the Director of Athletic Communications at Weber State University.