SALT LAKE CITY — Apple is preparing to tell some amazing stories.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Apple will team up with Steven Spielberg’s production company Amblin Television and Comcast’s NBC Universal to create new episodes of the popular ‘80s sci-fi series.

“Amazing Stories” ran on NBC from 1985 to 1987, according to MacRumors. The show won five Emmy Awards during its two-year span.

Like “Twilight Zone,” the show features a new story with each new episode.

Here’s a sample of what the show is like:

According to The Verge, Amblin will produce 10 episodes with a $5 million budget.

Reports indicate Spielberg will likely be an executive producer on the show, but that remains unclear, The Verge reported.

Bryan Fuller of “Hannibal” will serve as the showrunner.

The show will be Apple’s first venture into original content. Back in August, Apple announced it wanted to invest $1 billion in original TV shows and movies to compete with Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, according to Bloomberg.

Apple hired a new team made up of former Sony executives to produce and buy television shows, Bloomberg reported.

Currently, Apple releases reality shows like “Planet of the Apps” and “Carpool Karaoke" on the Apple Music app.

Apple Executive Jimmy Iovine told Bloomberg that Apple Music will likely release 10 original shows by the end of 2017.