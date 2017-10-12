The Huffington Post recently toured Provo and posted about it on Instagram.

The online news outlet said Provo is “pretty photogenic” in an article that highlighted the “most photo-worthy" and "Instagrammable" spots in the Utah County city.

“Travelers may automatically think of Salt Lake City when considering a visit to Utah,” The Huffington Post reported. “However, if spectacular scenery, cozy eateries and rich history are your travel goals, then Provo deserves a spot on your itinerary, too. Set in the verdant Utah valley, the Provo area was home to the indigenous Ute tribe before the arrival of Mormon leaders who chose the spot for their first colony beyond Salt Lake. Now, the city is known for Brigham Young University, a proximity to the mountains of Sundance Resort and the careful preservation of many local historic sites.”

One of the photos comes from Big Springs Park:

Fall is awesome!!! #fall #utah #outdoors #hiking A post shared by Adam Schildmeyer (@adamschildmeyer) on Oct 8, 2017 at 10:15pm PDT

Another photo shows the Provo Temple:

And a third reveals the ever-popular Bridal Veil Falls:

We weren’t the only family that decided to drive up Provo Canyon for FHE. It was standing room only at the Bridal Veil Falls turnout. _________________________________________________________ #utah A post shared by Kyle Woodbury (@kwoodyphoto) on Oct 2, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

Head over to The Huffington Post to see all the photos.

HuffPost’s article comes as the news outlet hits the road to interview people across the country as a part of its “Listen to America” tour.