Leonardo da Vinci’s “male Mona Lisa” painting will soon be listed for auction at $100 million.

The “haunting last work” by da Vinci, which depicts Jesus Christ, will be auctioned at Christie’s New York in November, the company said in a statement.

Leonardo’s Salvator Mundi, the greatest artistic rediscovery of the 21st century, will be offered in New York: https://t.co/L4WVPSAuBk pic.twitter.com/ejgfrwk4Ei — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) October 10, 2017

“Salvator Mundi is a painting of the most iconic figure in the world by the most important artist of all time,” Loic Gouzer, chairman of post-war and contemporary art for Christie’s New York, said in a statement.

The painting, which was created around 1500, is called “Salvator Mundi,” or “Savior of the World.” It shows Jesus Christ sitting “in royal blue robes against a dark background, facing the viewer and holding a glass orb in his left hand,” the New York Post reported.

The painting has been called the “male Mona Lisa” because of its similarities to the Mona Lisa painting.

“Leonardo’s painting of Salvator Mundi was long believed to have existed but was generally presumed to have been destroyed until it was rediscovered in 2005,” the company’s press release said.

The National Gallery in London unveiled the painting in 2011 at the “Leonardo da Vinci: Painter at the Court of Milan” exhibition, according to Time.

“The Salvator Mundi is the Holy Grail of old master paintings. Long known to have existed, and long-sought after, it seemed just a tantalizingly unobtainable dream until now,” said Alan Wintermute, senior specialist, Old Master Paintings, in a statement. “To see a fully finished, late masterpiece by Leonardo, made at the peak of his genius, appear for sale in 2017 is as close as I’ve come to an Art World Miracle.”