Fresh off a hard-fought, come-from-behind five-set victory over defending WAC champion New Mexico State last weekend, the Utah Valley University volleyball team heads on the road this week for a pair of conference matches at Chicago State and UMKC.

The Wolverines open the trip against the CSU Cougars in the Windy City on Thursday at 6 p.m. MT, before closing the trip at the Kansas City Kangaroos on Saturday at 12 p.m., in Kansas City.

UVU enters the weekend with an 8-12 record and a 3-2 start in WAC play after going 1-1 at home last week. After dropping a four-set match to UT Rio Grande Valley last Thursday, the Wolverines responded by earning a tightly contested come-from-behind 3-2 victory over NM State on Saturday (22-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 15-10).

Trailing two sets to one to the Aggies, Utah Valley responded by taking a must-win fourth set, 25-20, and followed that up by winning the decisive fifth game by a score of 15-10. The win marked just UVU's second victory in program history over NM State and its first in its last eight tries.

Senior middle blocker Madison Dennison helped lead the Wolverines to victory over the Aggies by putting up 16 kills on .433 hitting while adding a match-high seven blocks and a career-best eight digs. Fellow senior Lexi Thompson was next with 14 kills, while freshman Kristen Allred added 10.

Dennison, who became just the second Wolverine in program history to surpass 500 career blocks last week against UTRGV, not only leads the Wolverines and the WAC in blocks on the year but all of NCAA Division I with 126 total blocks. Dennison enters the weekend six blocks ahead of North Dakota's Faith Dooley (120) and 13 ahead of Missouri All-American Alyssa Munlyn (113). She also enters the weekend ranked third nationally in blocks per set with an average of 1.64.

Thompson paces the Wolverines offensively with a 3.43 kills per set average, while Starley leads the way in assists with an average of 10.03 per set.

WAC update

UVU's 3-2 WAC record is good enough for a current share of third place in the conference standings. CSU Bakersfield enters the weekend in first place with an unblemished 5-0 record, while UTRGV is in second at 4-1 and NM State is tied for third with Utah Valley at 3-2.

About Chicago State

The Cougars enter Thursday's matchup with a 10-11 overall record and a 1-4 start in WAC play. After getting off to a school-record 9-6 start, CSU has now dropped five of its last six contests. Its lone win during the stretch was a five-set home victory over Grand Canyon. Chicago State was picked to finish eighth in the WAC this season after going 3-26 a year ago and 1-13 in league play last season.

Junior College transfer and Provo, Utah native Lauryn Dela Cruz leads the Cougars and the WAC offensively with a 4.39 kills per set average. Carmen Carvajal is next with a 3.46 kills per set clip, and Alexandria Cliff fronts the team at the net with a 0.77 blocks per set average.

Thursday's match will mark the 21st all-time meeting between the Wolverines and the Cougars. UVU enters play holding an unblemished 20-0 all-time advantage.

About UMKC

The 'Roos enter the weekend with a 6-12 record and a 2-3 conference clip. Kansas City has dropped seven of its last nine contests and will first host Seattle U on Thursday before welcoming the Wolverines to town on Saturday. UMKC's lone wins during the stretch were league victories over GCU and CSU at home. The Kangaroos were picked to finish fourth in the WAC this season after going 15-13 overall and 8-6 in league play in 2016.

The reigning WAC Player of the Week Alicia Harrington leads the 'Roos offensively with a 3.30 kills per seat average, while Mykal Sadler tops the team at the net with a 0.97 blocks per set clip and Alli Schomers paces the team in assists with a 6.97 per set average.

Saturday's matchup will mark the ninth all-time contest between UVU and UMKC. The Wolverines enter the match holding a 5-3 series advantage but just a 1-3 record in matches held in Kansas City.

Up next for UVU

Following this weekend's matches, the Wolverines will return home to host Seattle U on Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. The contest against SU will mark the first of a three-match homestand for UVU, as it will also host CSU Bakersfield and Grand Canyon the following week.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.