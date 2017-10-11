SALT LAKE CITY — Get ready, America. Taylor Swift is launching her own social network.

Glu Mobile announced Wednesday that it will launch a new social media platform called “The Swift Life” with the help of Grammy Award-winning artist, Taylor Swift.

Yes, we’re serious.

Taylor Swift appeared in a video announcing the app. Watch below.

The app will offer “a creative, inclusive and community-driven place for users to better connect with each other … and Taylor!”

Or, as Engadget reported, the app is “designed to be a gathering place for the singer's fans.”

“We’ve worked closely with Taylor and her team to bring her creative vision to life,” Glu’s President and CEO Nick Earl said in a statement. “The result is a deeply social environment where Taylor and her fans are able to better connect with one another while expressing themselves in an interactive community. We look forward to its worldwide launch later this year.”

The app will be released as a beta in select territories in late 2017.

Swift will also release a new album on Nov. 10, called “Reputation.”

Social media users responded to the app:

She created THE SWIFT LIFE that means everybody will start a new account from 0 that means we all have equal chances of getting noticed 😳😳 — Riri 🥀 (@Finetaylorswift) October 11, 2017

BYE TWITTER, HI THE SWIFT LIFE pic.twitter.com/x31W9Az2Lh — REPUTATION | 30 (@swiftloversx) October 11, 2017

okay twitter swifties lets practice for the swift life! say after me: my name is becky my favorite number is 13 & my spirit animal is olivia — frida (@saIutealbum) October 11, 2017