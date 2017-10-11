Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 11.

Chief fires officer who arrested U. nurse

Jeff Payne, the police officer involved in the controversial and viral arrest of University Hospital nurse Alex Wubbels, was fired Tuesday by Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown, according to the Deseret News.

"I have lost faith and confidence in your ability to continue to serve as a member of the Salt Lake City Police Department," Brown wrote in a letter to Payne.

His letter continued, "I am deeply troubled by your lack of sound, professional judgment and your discourteous, disrespectful and unwarranted behavior, which unnecessarily escalated a situation that could and should have been resolved in a manner far different from the course of action you chose to pursue.”

Payne and Brown both faced public criticism in their role in Wubbels’ arrest after body camera footage showed the intense moments surrounding the arrest.

Utah company brings employees home for Puerto Rico

Zurbox, a Utah-based financial literacy company, evacuated its staff from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria struck the country, according to the Deseret News.

Zurbox has a Puerto Rico office.

The company flew its employees to Utah after seeing the hurricane’s damage, which left 45 people dead and only 12 percent of the country with electricity.

"Our first instinct was what do we have to do to get them safe," the company’s co-founder and president, Jeff Spangler, told the Deseret News. "Once we started realizing the extremity of the situation, we said let's get them out of there."

The company brought 25 people, including 15 employees, to Utah, giving them rental homes and cars near Cottonwood Heights.

Updated numbers on California wildfires

Several wildfires have spread across northern California this week, causing widespread damage over 100,000 acres, CNN reported.

Both Napa and Sonoma counties have been burned. The fires burned 20,000 acres in 12 hours, CNN reported.

Officials said 17 people have died so far, but that number is likely to rise. There are still 240 people missing.

“The fires were fueled by wicked hurricane force winds. The highest reported was a 79 mph gust in Sonoma County. That's similar to wind gusts recorded along the Gulf Coast as Nate made landfall,” according to CNN.

US misses out on the World Cup

The United States men’s national soccer team failed to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday night for the first time since 1986, USA Today reported.

The U.S. team suffered a 2-1 loss on Tuesday night against Trinidad and Tobago, a team that was already eliminated from World Cup contention. The loss put the U.S. out of contention after rivals Panama and Honduras earned positive results for their own qualification campaigns.

"We like to hang our hat on the fact that we outwork teams and we press teams," goalkeeper Tim Howard said. "They won a lot of second balls tonight and put us under pressure."

The U.S. lost a series of games throughout the qualification process that led to the failure to qualify, though, including the first two games in qualifying.

"When you lose the first two games and you drop points on too many days, your margin for error goes away, and so you know you're at the mercy of a night like this, where everything possible goes against you, both here and in the two other games," team captain Michael Bradley said. "When we start the hex poorly, when we don't take the points that we should on some other days, then you leave open the chance on the last day this can happen."

