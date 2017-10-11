Defenseman James Melindy was assigned to the Grizzlies team by the Anaheim Ducks AHL affiliate in San Diego on Wednesday.

Melindy joins the Grizzlies after posting 229 penalty minutes and 17 points on three goals and 14 assists last year with Wichita. He enters his fifth full professional season. He had six goals and 27 assists for 33 points in 68 games with Rapid City and Wichita in 2015-16.

“He is a character guy that plays a hard-nosed game,” said head coach and General Manager Tim Branham. “He is a guy that you want on your team but hate to play again.”