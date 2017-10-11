Sadie Robertson, who gained fame in A&E’s “Duck Dynasty” TV show in 2012, collaborated with Christian boy band “Anthem Lights” in a new music video.

The single, “Just Be You,” encourages others to be true to themselves and features a solo by Robertson in the middle of the song.

“No one can do it just like you, something magic in the way you move. You’re original, you know it’s true,” the lyrics say. “Don’t let anybody take your tune, you ain’t got a single thing to improve. You’re original, so just be you.”

Robertson has spoken out in the past about the importance of being “original.” In an article by the Boston Herald, Robertson said it was even her nickname while growing up.

"My dad nicknamed me 'The Original' when I was around 5," she said. "It means being the person who God made you to be and not trying to be anybody else. I wanted to encourage other people who may need a little boost."

A former contestant on “Dancing With the Stars,” Robertson often expressed her Christian beliefs on the show. Her conservative values made her stand out during competition, and judges recognized a light about her as she performed.

In 2014, Robertson released her book, "Live Original: How the Duck Commander Teen Keeps it Real and Stays True to Her Values." Now, the 20-year-old has started a speaking tour to “inspire people to find their purpose and Live Original.” Throughout her projects, Robertson is known for crediting God for her success.

“My family would not be where we are without our faith,” she said on a “Dancing With the Stars” episode. “That’s what has carried us this whole way. You know, we put our faith in God and we like to share it with everybody.”