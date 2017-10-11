STARKVILLE — The struggling 1-5 BYU football team travels to take on Mississippi State (3-2) Saturday in what appears to be a daunting task. The Bulldogs are heavily favored although the MSU coaching staff believes the Cougars can cause problems.

Mississippi State defensive coordinator Todd Grantham spoke highly of Cougar tight end Matt Bushman, and the problems he can present in an interview published by mississippistate.247sports.com.

"He's a good player. He's got good size and can catch the ball in tight spots," Grantham said. "...The quarterback (Tanner Mangum) has confidence in throwing him the ball because sometimes there are guys on him in tight coverage but he will still throw him the ball and the guy makes plays. So he's a good player and they do a good job with him. We obviously have to be aware of him."

Grantham also addressed several more questions about BYU's offense, in relation to what Mississippi State presents defensively, in the interview.

On the offensive side, the Bulldogs expect to have senior receiver Gabe Myles available after he missed three games due to injury. MSU will be without receiver Malik Dear, however, due to an ACL tear he sustained back in March. It was thought the 5-foot-9 receiver who caught three passes for 36 yards in last season's 28-21 loss to BYU, would be able to return sometime this season, but coaches announced on Monday that he'll opt for a redshirt.

Brandon Walker talks about the impact Myles can make, among other issues in his weekly podcast.

With regards to where Mississippi State stands, in relation to other SEC programs, the Clarion-Ledger released its tier rankings of SEC programs, with Mississippi State showing up in tier 4, along with Florida. LSU, which handed BYU a 27-0 loss back on Sept. 2, was listed among the tier 5 teams. Mississippi State handed the Tigers a 37-7 loss back on Sept. 16.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is at 10 a.m. MST, and will be televised live on the SEC Network.