PROVO — A mayor's office committee is putting together a proposal to change the name of a local mountain called Squaw Peak, a name many Native Americans consider racially derogatory, according to the Deseret News.

An ongoing movement to change the name hopes to change it to something that “honors history and Native American women,” the Deseret News reported.

The group has worked with the Ute tribe to develop a replacement name and hope to hold a public meeting in November.

“The proposal will then be submitted to federal and state officials who don't take name changes lightly, carefully mulling over proposals to ensure procedures have been followed and standards met,” according to the Deseret News.

The group hopes to rename it after a Native American woman, taking suggestions from the Ute Tribe.

“This project is all about celebrating and honoring the Native American women in this valley by changing the name of the peak from something denigrating and offensive to something respectful and honorary,” said Terrence Wride, who's completing a Native American studies minor at BYU and is gathering information to come up with solid name proposals.

The Deseret News asked readers to propose their suggestion for what Squaw Peak should be named. We received more than 500 responses. Here's a sampling: