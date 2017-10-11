North Korea may fire a batch of short-range missiles next week, according to multiple reports.

Bloomberg reported Wednesday that a local South Korea daily newspaper, the Asia Business Daily, spoke with sources who said North Korea plans to launch “multiple short-range rockets” Oct. 18.

China’s Communist Party’s opens its congress for the second time in a decade on the same day, Bloomberg reported.

The Asia Business Daily also reported that South Korea and the U.S. “have recently spotted about 30 Scud rockets being moved from Hwangju, south of the capital Pyongyang, to a missile maintenance facility in the western coastal city of Nampo,” Bloomberg reported.

"Firing the missiles would be an act of protest against the U.S. and South Korea’s joint military exercises, which include mobilizing key American assets such as aircraft carriers," the daily said.

Other news reports suggest North Korea plans to test a long-range missile.

Reuters reported that Anton Morozov, a lawmaker in Russia’s lower house of parliament, reportedly visited Pyongyang on Oct. 2-6, where he learned of new tests.

“They are preparing for new tests of a long-range missile. They even gave us mathematical calculations that they believe prove that their missile can hit the west coast of the United States,” Morozov said, according to Russia’s RIA news agency.

Experts believed North Korea would launch a missile Oct. 10, which was the country’s annual public holiday, Party Foundation Day, CNBC reported.

"The North Koreans love to fire off their missiles or have their nuclear tests coincide with a big anniversary. That's the way they operate. … On the 10th, there might be some kind of missile fired," Evelyn Farkas, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, told CNBC.

These reports come amid rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that diplomacy hasn’t worked with the Asian country.

Presidents and their administrations have been talking to North Korea for 25 years, agreements made and massive amounts of money paid...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

...hasn't worked, agreements violated before the ink was dry, makings fools of U.S. negotiators. Sorry, but only one thing will work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

Reports suggested Tuesday that North Korean hackers stole classified military documents that showed how the U.S. and South Korea would strategize during a potential war, according to the Deseret News.