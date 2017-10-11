Parents may want to add drones to the list of "strangers" they want their children to avoid.

A talking drone reportedly tried to lure children away from a school playground in Akron, Ohio, according to WLWT-5, an NBC affiliate.

Akron Public Schools officials remain on alert for possible sightings of the drone. The district sent out letters to parents warning them about the drone seen flying around the school during the evening.

The drone reportedly has voice technology that enables users to speak with anyone who’s near it, WKYC reported.

Megan Lee-Wilfong, the principal at the Windemere Community Learning Center in Ohio, said that witnesses noticed that the drone tried to lure children away from the playground, Fox-8 reported.

"The drone was trying to interact with them. … Wanted to see if they would meet them at a dollar store which is about three blocks away from where the school is," Daniel Rambler, Akron Public Schools director of student support services and security, told WKYC.

Parent Hannah Adkins described her reaction.

"That's scary. I have a daughter, and having some weirdo flying something around?" she said, according to Fox-8.

Lee-Wilfong told Fox-8 that it’s important to remind children about “stranger danger” and the risks of playing at playgrounds.

The district warned parents to always go with their children to the playground and to talk over safety tips.

"We've always known of stranger danger, and we teach it to kids constantly, but it's now not just people, but things," Rambler said. "Make sure you go over with your kids, what are your expectations if your kids are on the playground and somebody comes up to them, what is your expectation of what they do. Same thing if there's a remote control device that does that."