Utah Valley women's basketball seniors Mariah Seals, Taylor Christensen and Sam Lubcke received Western Athletic Conference Preseason All-Conference selections, as announced in the WAC preseason polls released Wednesday at WAC Preview and Media Day.

The senior standouts are UVU's first trio in program history named Preseason All-WAC in the same polls, as Seals and Christensen were selected to the first team and Lubcke the second team by the league's eight coaches. In addition, Lubcke was picked to the All-WAC Preseason first team, while Seals and Christensen were selected to the second team by the media.

An All-WAC second-team pick in 2016-17, Christensen led the Wolverines and ranked fifth in the WAC in scoring with a career-high 14.0 points per game behind a team-best 22 double-digit scoring efforts and six 20-point outings. On the defensive end, Christensen is coming off a record year disrupting opposing offenses with a single-season program record 78 steals.

Seals begins her senior year after tallying a career-high and WAC-best 144 assists for UVU, while also ranking among the top 10 in the WAC in scoring with 13.0 points per contest and steals with 1.8 per game. The Wolverines' floor general, Seals played 36.1 minutes per game and 1,000 minutes overall to lead all players in the WAC.

A 2016-17 WAC All-Newcomer team pick, Lubcke jumpstarts her final season on the heels of a junior campaign in which she set a program offensive rebounds record for the Wolverines (110) and finished as the WAC leader in rebounds per game (8.6 RPG), offensive boards (4.0 O-RPG) and double-doubles (eight).

Meanwhile, the Wolverines were voted to finish fourth in the WAC in the coaches poll, ahead of Grand Canyon, UT Rio Grande Valley, UMKC and Chicago State. In the media poll, Utah Valley was picked fifth, edging UTRGV, UMKC and Chicago State.

In the media and coaches polls, reigning back-to-back WAC champion New Mexico State received seven first-place votes from media and six top votes from the coaches. Seattle U and CSU Bakersfield finished behind the Aggies in the voting, as the Redhawks and Roadrunners traded spots for second and third, respectively, in the media and coaches polls.

Joining Seals and Christensen on the first team in the coaches poll are GCU's Brie Mobley, NMSU's Brook Salas and Seattle U's Alexis Montgomery, while Lubcke is joined by CSUB's Jazmyne Bartee and Aja Williams, UMKC's Sam Waldron and NMSU's Zaire Williams on the second team.

Christensen and Seals switch places on the second team in the media poll with their teammate Lubcke and conference counterpart Bartee, who claimed the media's first-team selections.

Seattle U wing Montgomery earned the unanimous vote for WAC Preseason Player of the Year across the board.

The Wolverines open their 2017-18 campaign with the Green and White scrimmage at 7 p.m. MT, on Nov. 3. Utah Valley starts the regular season on the road with a trip to Ogden, Utah, for a matchup at Weber State on Nov. 10, at 4 p.m.