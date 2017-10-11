BYU’s one-win football team may not be a fan favorite so far this season, but the team's mascot is gaining a nationwide following for its dance moves.

A video of Cosmo the Cougar dancing with BYU’s dance team to “Rollie with a Dab of Ranch” by Ayo & Teo has gone viral with about 75,000 retweets and 190,000 likes on Twitter, the Deseret News reported.

Watch below.

Really need to know who this cougar is pic.twitter.com/7gqzdzIVb2 — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) October 10, 2017

Cosmo’s sweet dance moves caught the attention of multiple online news outlets. The Washington Post shared the video Wednesday, saying that “the mascot was the star to steal the show.” The Washington Post’s video had 129,000 views so far.

“Cosmo the Cougar is the only thing that matters now,” The Washington Post reported.

USA Today's For The Win said he “might be the best dancer in the mascot world.”

“Mascots are supposed to be part of the game entertainment, sure, but I’m used to seeing mascots do push-ups or something after a touchdown — maybe even crowd surf,” the sports site said. “But not that. No way. Cosmo the Cougar is in a league of its own.”

SB Nation writer Alex Kirshner said he “can’t stop watching” the “overwhelming dance routine.”

“It’s the most aggressively conceived and perfectly executed mascot dance routine I’ve ever seen in my life. No exceptions,” he wrote.

Cosmo made headlines for very similar dance around the same time last year, according to the Deseret News. Cosmo danced alongside the Cougarettes in a video that was viewed 1.2 million times.