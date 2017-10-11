The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame has announced the inductees in the class of 2018, and one is former Ute Ma'ake Kemoeatu.

The Tonga native was a two-time All-Mountain West Conference selection and played 10 NFL seasons with four teams as a defensive tackle, including playing for the Baltimore Ravens (2002-05, 2010), Carolina Panthers (2006-09) and Washington Redskins (2012). He was also a member of the Baltimore team that won Super Bowl XLVII in 2012. He finished his NFL career with 256 tackles, 5.0 sacks and two forced fumbles. Here are the rest of the inductees.

BREAKING NEWS: POLYNESIAN FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME UNVEILS CLASS OF 2018… https://t.co/DfKNBHVqEw pic.twitter.com/iMZ2YPq0GK — Polynesian Football (@PolynesianFBHOF) October 10, 2017

And finally….

On Tuesday against the L.A. Lakers, Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell showed his athletic skills with his one-handed steal and assist to Derrick Favors for an easy bucket. He also scored 26 points in the Jazz's 105-99 win over the Lakers. The Jazz finished the preseason undefeated at 5-0. Opening night starts Oct. 18 at home against the Denver Nuggets.