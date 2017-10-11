It’s either a wonderful coincidence or a perfect scheme that has Spence Eccles and Tom Holmoe being honored at the Utah Sports Hall of Fame’s 50th anniversary celebration Monday.

A lifelong Utah man and a consummate BYU guy will join in an event that transcends the school rivalry.

Both figures have made life better for Utahns.

Eccles has been a tireless contributor to Ute athletics, as well as Beehive State cultural and charity endeavors. He attended the University of Utah, where he was an All-American skier. Little did he know he would one day have a stadium (Rice-Eccles) named after him. Utah’s state-of-the-art football center also bears Eccles’ name and that of his late wife, Cleone. Their generosity has made it possible for Utahns to enjoy sports and the arts into infinity.

Eccles was instrumental in bringing the 2002 Olympics to Utah.

Holmoe starred in football at BYU before being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers. After playing in the NFL and coaching in both the NFL and as head coach at Cal, he became BYU’s athletic director in 2005. Holmoe was at the head of the Cougars' athletic program when it made the daring jump to independence.

He has helped BYU maintain high visibility by scheduling football games against numerous power conference teams each season. BYU consistently maintains one of the nation’s finest overall athletic programs.

Holmoe recently finished a stint as a member of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Selection Committee.

It’s only fitting the inductees would share the spotlight on a landmark year for the Hall.

They are landmark people.

