Police said Monday that the timeline of events on the night of the Las Vegas shootings was a little different than previously reported, saying that a hotel security guard, believed to be the reason the shooting stopped, was actually shot six minutes before the shooting began, CNN reported.

Officials originally said that Stephen Paddock, the lone shooter in last Sunday’s mass attack that killed 58 people and injured more than 500, shot security guard Jesus Campos in the leg after he unleashed his attack on the Route 91 Harvey Festival crowd, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Authorities credited Campos with stopping the shooter, since the hotel guard turned Paddock’s attention to the hallway.

But now, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Monday that Campos was shot before the shooting began, roughly at around 9:59 p.m., and authorities now say they “didn’t know why Paddock stopped his attack on the crowd,” The Los Angeles Times reported.

The new timeline suggests Paddock stopped firing from his 32nd floor hotel room at around 10:15 p.m., with police arriving on the 32nd floor two minutes later and finding Campos on the floor at 10:18 p.m.

Paddock had killed himself by the time police arrived at the room.

These developments frustrated Lombardo, who is reportedly stuck in a tough investigation that doesn’t hold many answers.

He said Monday police are still unsure why Paddock stopped firing his weapons.

“I’m frustrated,” Lombardo said, according to The Washington Post. “Because this individual purposefully hid his actions leading up to this event, and it is difficult for us to find answers for those actions.”

Investigators still question why the shooting began.

Lombardo said authorities have a rough picture of his life before the shooting, but know nothing that may have kicked off the massacre.

“We do not believe there is one particular event in the suspect’s life for us to key on,” he said. “We believe he decided to take the lives he did and he had a very purposeful plan that he carried out.”