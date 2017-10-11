University of Hawaii students received an "ominous email" on Monday from the school that had a subject line that read: “In the event of a nuclear attack.”

The university sent the email to prepare students, faculty and parents about “the unlikely but not impossible threat of a nuclear missile attack that North Korea poses to the islands,” according to Hawaii News Now.

The university’s email said, "In light of concerns about North Korea missile tests, state and federal agencies are providing information about nuclear threats and what to do in the unlikely event of a nuclear attack and radiation emergency.”

When you go to school in #Hawaii and they gotta prepare you for #nuclear warfare pic.twitter.com/CYbfN2qBZ1 — Emily Cardinali (@emilycardinali) October 10, 2017

The university’s email also told residents and visitors to the school to prepare for emergency sirens and to follow instructions.

One of the school’s professors, Diane Desierto, tweeted her reaction to the email:

Subject line of a surreal email from University of Hawaii: "In the event of a nuclear attack (update)". So much for working in paradise... — ProfDrDianeDesierto (@DianeDesierto) October 10, 2017

Students also shared their confusion:

When you get an email from your university with the subject “In the event of a nuclear attack” ummmm pic.twitter.com/IEgT6jzLF6 — Mackenzie🐼 (@missmackenziex) October 10, 2017

My university sent out an email saying that "in the unlikely event of a nuclear attack, shelter-in-place procedure will be followed" pic.twitter.com/5iQWhVUrbR — FriendlyMurdering (@Nonmurdering) October 10, 2017

The email comes amid rising tensions between the United States and North Korea. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have engaged in a war of words for weeks.

Most recently, multiple reports suggest North Korean hackers stole information from South Korea that outlines plans for war-time efforts between the South Korea-U.S. coalition and North Korea, according to the BBC.

Trump tweeted this week that diplomacy between North Korea and the U.S. may no longer be an option.