LOS ANGELES—Rudy Gobert scored 29 points, Donovan Mitchell added 26, including a clutch 3-pointer late and Ricky Rubio added 20 as the Utah Jazz did just enough to get past the Los Angeles Lakers 105-99 Tuesday night to finish the preseason with a perfect 5-0 record.

The turning point: In a game that saw neither team ever lead by more than seven the whole night, Mitchell made a 3-pointer with 1:02 left to give the Jazz a 103-99 advantage, and the Lakers didn't score again.

3 keys:

1. Both teams struggled from beyond the arc, but Mitchell's trey gave the Jazz seven on the night while the Lakers made just six.

2. Utah won the rebounding battle by 10, 49-39

3. Los Angeles stayed close thanks to scoring 13 more points off turnovers (37-24) and nine more fast break points (21-12).

Jazz almanac: 5-0 in preseason, won five straight

The hero: In addition to his 29 points, Gobert pulled down 13 rebounds and had two blocks, two assists and a steal.

Next up: vs. Denver Nuggets (first regular season game), Wednesday, October 18, 7 p.m. MT

On deck: at Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday, October 20, 6 p.m. MT