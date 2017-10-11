Behind an -8 day from Kendra Dalton, BYU women’s golf is tied for second place after day one of the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational on Tuesday.

“Kendra (Dalton) played amazing, which helped us a lot,” BYU head coach Carrie Roberts said. “It was good to see Aiko (Leong) and Rose (Huang) play well in difficult conditions. It was a tough day, but I thought we stayed composed as a team.”

The Cougars fired 294-291 to shoot +9 and tie with Colorado after 36 holes of competition. Washington sits atop the leaderboard at -1, while West Coast Conference foe San Francisco is in fourth place.

Dalton fired 70-66 to claim first place at -8. The senior leads all competitors by at least six strokes. Dalton birdied four holes in the morning round and birdied seven holes in the afternoon.

Leong and Huang are tied for 14th place. Both Hawaii natives carded 75-74 to shoot +5 on Tuesday.

Naomi Soifua posted a solid first-round score of 74, followed by a second-round 77. Soifua sits in 18th place at +7. Anna Kennedy carded 77-81 (+14) and is tied for 41st place.

The Cougars will play the final round of the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational on Wednesday. Pairings will tee off from holes 1 and 10 at 7:50 a.m. PDT. Links to live stats are provided on the BYU women's golf schedule page.