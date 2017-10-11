Dixie State’s men’s soccer team put a halt on its brief two-game losing skid with a 2-1 victory over Dominican University on Tuesday afternoon at Koret Field on the Notre Dame de Namur campus. The match was relocated to the NDNU campus due to the wildfires currently burning in Northern California.

The Trailblazers (8-2-0, 4-2-0 PacWest) scored a pair of first-half goals en route to a 2-0 halftime advantage. Junior Dominic Damato opened the scoring early in the 19th minute as he stole the ball away from a Penguin defender and tucked home his first goal of the year to give his side a quick 1-0 lead. Then just before halftime, senior Ather Dawood tacked on an insurance goal after he finished a cross sent in by junior Ascari Robles.

Dixie State’s defensive unit held DUC to just five shots on goal in the match and came within just 23 seconds from collecting its fifth shutout win of the year, but the Penguins managed to sneak in a goal in the closing seconds to spoil the shutout bid.

DUC outshot DSU in the match by a 15-12 count, though the shots on frame were even at 5-5. Sophomore netminder Zach Nielson (W, 7-2-0) made four saves, two in each period, in collecting his seventh win in goal on the year.

Dixie State continues its four-game Bay Area road swing Thursday in San Francisco with a PacWest match at Academy of Art.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University.