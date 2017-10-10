PROVO — Butch Pau'u, who has been sidelined with an apparent hand injury, is expected to be back in BYU's lineup this Saturday, when the football team travels to take on Mississippi State.

The junior starting middle linebacker was forced from action during the first quarter of BYU's 40-24 loss to Utah State two weeks ago. He then sat out the team's 24-7 loss to Boise State, but he is expected to be in the lineup against the Bulldogs.

“Butch is good. Butch will play,” said BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki.

For Pau'u, it's been frustrating having to nurse an injury while watching his team struggle to two straight losses.

"You take everything for granted before having to just watch from the sidelines," Pau'u said. "You then have to be in the training room while the team is practicing. I hate it. I can't stand not being able to help my team as much as possible, so it's real nice to be back with the boys again."

Pau'u has tried helping as much as possible the last few weeks, given his limitations. Throughout the Utah State game, he was seen marching up and down the sidelines, yelling encouragement to his teammates. He did much of the same the following week against the Broncos.

"You want to make a difference, but you then have to realize what difference you can actually make," Pau'u said. "You want to be out there, especially after the opposing offense makes a big play, but you try and help as much as possible. I've been cheering this defense on the field since I've been here and that doesn't stop just because I'm hurt, playing or whatever. Whatever I can do to help is what I want to do, but I definitely like helping the team with my play. So it's great to be back."

FAMILIES FIRST: Tuiaki has spent a lot of his coaching career with former Oregon State coach Gary Andersen, who abruptly resigned has head coach of the Beavers on Tuesday.

“Those are families that are involved — close friends of mine, so, for me, it’s just hoping that they’re okay,” Tuiaki said when asked his thoughts of Andersen's resignation. “It’s always a sad thing when you have to relocate your family. That’s a big deal.”

FIXING ON FITZGERALD: The Cougar defense will have its share of challenges this Saturday, with the challenge of defending Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald front and center. The 6-foot-5 junior has thrown for 783 yards and eight touchdowns through five games played, on top of 343 yards and five touchdowns rushing the football.

“He’s a good quarterback,” Tuiaki said. “We played him last year, and he’s a little better this year, as far as going through his reads and all that. But a big guy that can run like that is always concerning.”

