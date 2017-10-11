"ALL THE CROOKED SAINTS," by Maggie Stiefvater, Scholastic Press, $18.99, 320 pages (f) (ages 13 and up)

When best-selling, award-winning author Maggie Stiefvater visited Salt Lake City on tour for her last book in the Raven Cycle series, "The Raven King," she was asked by a fan why there were no black people in the Virginia-based novels.

Stiefvater responded that she based the setting on a real place that is, in fact, very white, but she recognized this disparity and was working on a new novel with more diversity in it. That novel is, apparently, her newest release, "All the Crooked Saints."

With that perspective, it's hard not to notice how "All the Crooked Saints" could almost be the Raven Cycle — which centers on psychics and cursed boys and Welsh myths in the South — all over again, only now with Mexican miracle workers in Colorado in the early 1960s.

That might not sound similar, but somehow it is. The lyrical voice and mysterious pacing of the novel, the omniscient viewpoint of a distinct, overly involved narrator, the quirky characters and magical events that are introduced without much explanation — it's like the Raven Cycle rewritten for those west of the Mississippi.

But that's not to say "All the Crooked Saints" doesn't have distinct themes of its own.

The story revolves around the Soria family, which has long been in the business of performing miracles. Currently, Daniel is their "Saint," the family member who enacts the miracles on pilgrims who travel from far and wide to seek his help. The whole family lives out in the desert of Colorado with the pilgrims who have yet to recover from the darkness these miracles have brought out in them, something only their second miracle can cure — and the second miracle is one the Sorias are not allowed to help with.

As Daniel and his cousins, Beatriz and Joaquin, explore the limits of the taboo against helping pilgrims, they learn something about conquering the darkness in themselves and the strength of love, both in family and romantic relationships.

It takes a good two-thirds of the novel before some of these lovely threads really become clear. Before that, readers might feel like they're stumbling around the desert of pages, as confused as any of the pilgrims portrayed. But eventually, both the Sorias and the pilgrims start to feel less like bizarre cardboard cutouts and more like real people with emotions and desires — people the reader can really care about.

In other words, though it might take a bit to get into the strange world Stiefvater is creating and to get past how much the atmosphere feels like a not-as-good "Raven Boys," the book does reach its own unique sweet spot in time. Overall, "All the Crooked Saints" wraps up its bizarre premise with a poignant, heartfelt conclusion that makes all the initial confusion worth it.

"All the Crooked Saints" does not contain any swearing or sexual references. There is only minimal violence that isn't overly described.