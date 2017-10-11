Patrick Fishburn led No. 21 BYU men's golf to a fourth-place finish at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate at Old Overton Club on Tuesday.

"We started sluggish today, and just never really got going," BYU head coach Bruce Brockbank said. "The course played tough all day and the hole locations were really difficult. We will learn from this and improve where we need to. Fourth is a good finish, but just not what we are looking for."

The Cougars carded a final-round 290 (+10) to shoot +1 as a team through three rounds of competition. Host and No. 4 Alabama claimed the victory, shooting -19 overall. No. 11 Auburn and No. 7 Baylor finished in second and third place, respectively.

Fishburn fired 70 on Tuesday, the lowest round of any Cougar. The senior birdied three holes in the third round to finish the tournament at -3. Fishburn recorded a top-10 finish, tying for ninth place.

Peter Kuest tied for 12th place to log his third top-20 finish of the fall season. Kuest carded 68-66-74 to shoot -2 through 54 holes. Rhett Rasmussen shot 73 in round three to shoot even par at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate. Rasmussen tied for 16th, recording his first top-20 finish of the season.

CJ Lee and Spencer Dunaway tied for 45th place at +9. Lee carded a final-round 74, while Dunaway fired a 73.

BYU men's golf will take a break from its fall season to host Cougar Day on Monday, Oct. 16, at Riverside Country Club. The free clinic, starting at 9 a.m., is open to the public.