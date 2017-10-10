There have been several letters of late supporting the caucus and convention system in Utah. I would be the first to sign the Count My Vote petition. My reasons are as follows:

1. The caucus system may have been all right in the days when communities were small and everyone took part, although my it's been my experience is that only a very small percentage of eligible voters have ever attended, and they are usually the same ones. My husband has been district chairman a number of times, and we have both been delegates. Only a very small percentage of registered voters attended these meetings.

2. Many people cannot come to the meetings. Those who work in hospitals, service stations, policemen, firemen, etc. The list goes on and on. Many older people cannot drive to them. When I go, I have to rely on others to take me. Those who are ill cannot attend, although they can vote by mail.

3. The only right the voters have is the right to vote for a delegate. At the last caucus meeting I attended, not one delegate could tell us who they were voting for. This decision is not made until they are wined and dined by the candidates.

4. I personally would like the right to vote for the candidate of my choice. I believe the American people are smart enough to know who they want to represent them.

5. I believe that more people would vote in Utah if they felt they had a choice and the responsibility was upon them and not upon a few delegates.

If the petition comes my way to Count My Vote, I surely will sign in bold letters.

Jennie Baumann

South Jordan