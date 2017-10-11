I’ve waited to play in there my whole life. I’ve only been back there once.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah receiver Darren Carrington II and quarterback Troy Williams have known each other since high school. They played in a bunch of seven-on-seven tournaments and such while growing up in Southern California.

When the guys went to college, Carrington II headed to Oregon and actually tried to get Williams to de-commit from Washington.

“We’ve been friends — both from Cali,” Carrington II said as the duo prepares for 23rd-ranked Utah’s game at No. 13 USC on Saturday.

Playing a game in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is a big deal for both guys. The Utes have two others starters from the area as well — defensive end Kylie Fitts (San Bernardino) and receiver Siaosi Wilson (Tustin).

There are 24 players on Utah’s roster from Southern California.

“For me, going back to USC or UCLA is always a good time,” said Carrington II, who is from San Diego. “ ... I grew up watching those two teams.”

The Coliseum, though, holds special meaning.

“I’ve waited to play in there my whole life,” Carrington II said. “I’ve only been back there once.”

Last season with Oregon, Carrington II caught one pass for seven yards in a 45-20 loss to the Trojans.

Carrington II is expecting a lot of family and friends to make the trip up to L.A. for the game. It could be the final time he plays a college game close to home or in the state of California for that matter.

“It’s my last chance to leave my legacy against all these teams,” he said.

Carrington II leads the Utes with 37 catches for 584 yards. The graduate transfer had seven receptions for 99 yards, teaming up with Williams on the throws, in last Saturday’s 23-20 loss to Stanford.

Williams has stepped in for Tyler Huntley, who suffered an undisclosed injury in the second quarter of Utah’s 30-24 win at Arizona on Sept. 22 and has not played since.

Although Williams started all 13 games last season and saw action in a couple of outings for Washington in 2014, he has yet to play in the Coliseum — not too far from his hometown of Carson, California. In fact, Williams was playing for Santa Monica College when the Huskies actually made the trip to USC in 2015.

“SC games were real popular growing up, especially the whole (Reggie) Bush era,” said Williams, who then reeled off other names like Matt Leinart, Dwayne Jarrett, Robert Woods and Marqise Lee. “I could go down the whole list.”

The opportunity to play on USC’s home field, thus, is something he’s really looking forward to.

“It’s a dream come true, especially being on the opposing team. It makes it even better. I didn’t really get recruited by SC,” Williams said. “But, you know, it’s still always a dream to go down there and play in the Coliseum and I just have to take full advantage of it this weekend.”

Williams isn’t worried about tempering his excitement.

“It’s a business trip,” he said. “Just another game and you’ve just got to go down, control your emotions, and just focus on the big thing — which is getting a win.” Last season at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Williams threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score as Utah defeated USC 31-27.

No. 23 Utah (4-1.1-1)

at No. 13 USC (5-1, 3-1)

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Saturday, 6 p.m. (MT)

TV: ABC

Radio: ESPN 700AM

