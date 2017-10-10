PROVO — BYU senior linebacker Grant Jones' exact spot on the BYU football team hasn't been certain during his four years playing for the Cougars, but he was in the exact right spot early during the Cougars' 24-7 loss to Boise State last Friday.

During the game's opening possession, the 6-foot-6 linebacker effectively stepped back in coverage to pick off a Matt Rypien pass to help the Cougars get off to a quick 7-0 lead.

"We had a lot of pressure coming on that play, so I knew that if I just read the quarterback's eyes and play aggressive on that one," Jones said of the play. "Fortunately it worked out and it was a good start for us."

Jones began his career at BYU in 2011 before embarking on a two-year LDS Church mission to Las Vegas. Since returning in 2014, Jones has seen time at both safety and linebacker.

He spent fall camp this season playing at receiver before coaches switched him back to the defensive side.

"Fortunately coaches saw some things to play linebacker and it's worked out well," Jones said. "I'm happy to be out there, helping the team, and now I just need to focus on improving."

Jones' opportunity comes in the wake of assumed starter Francis Bernard redshirting and Matt Hadley suffering a recent injury. Hadley is expected to miss Saturday's game at Mississippi State, with Jones again likely to fill in.