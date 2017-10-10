OREM — It’s times to get the knives out for Central Utah Gardens’ pumpkin carving contest.

The contest is open to anyone 12 and older, and pumpkins can be carved, painted or decorated. Lighting is optional. Entries are limited to one per person and may be submitted in one of two categories — carved and painted/decorated.

Entries will be accepted between noon and 6 p.m. on Oct. 27 at 355 W. University Parkway.

Judging will be held that evening and the winners will be contacted the next day. Prizes of $350 will be handed out in each category for the most detailed, the most creative and the most humorous. There will also be multiple Garden Staff Choice Awards of $100 each.

Each entry will be displayed at a Pumpkin Walk on Oct. 28 from noon to 6 p.m. During that time, visitors will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite entry from among those that did not receive an award from the judges. That winner will receive $100. Pumpkin entries that look best when illuminated will be displayed with a nighttime photo provided by Central Utah Gardens.

Entries can be picked up by their owners between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Oct. 28, or on Oct. 30 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Entries that are not picked up during those times will be discarded unless special arrangements are made.

For more information, or to download the entry form, log on to centralutahgardens.org.