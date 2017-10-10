SALT LAKE CITY — The 2nd District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the 2nd District Court. The vacancy results from the retirement of Judge W. Brent West, effective Dec. 29. The 2nd Judicial District includes Davis, Morgan and Weber counties.

The nominees are Catherine Conklin, commissioner, 2nd District Court; Michael Edwards, owner/attorney, Michael S. Edwards Attorney at Law PLLC; Gregory Moesinger, shareholder, Kirton McConkie; Camille Neider, owner/attorney, Hutchison Neider; Reuben Renstrom, judge, South Ogden, South Weber, Harrisville, Riverdale and Woods Cross justice courts.

Written comments can be submitted to Mark Johnson, chairman of the nominating commission, at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330.

The deadline for written comments is noon on Oct. 20. The commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments.

After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Gary Herbert, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Herbert’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.