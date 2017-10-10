The BYU women's soccer team continues West Coast Conference action on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. MDT, as it hosts Pacific and then travels to San Francisco on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m.

BYU storylines

The Cougars (4-5-3, 1-1) are looking to continue their win streak in the WCC. Last week, BYU won its first conference game, 4-1, against Saint Mary's at South Field. Senior forward Madie Lyons Mathews led the attack with two goals and one assist. Seniors Bizzy Bowen and Avery Walker also found the back of the net in the win. Sophomore goalkeeper Sabrina Macias played her first full game as a Cougar, recording four saves.

Senior forward Nadia Gomes leads the BYU offense with four goals and three assists for a total of 11 points. Mathews has 10 points after tallying four goals and two assists.

Pacific storylines

The Tigers (4-8-2, 1-2) are bouncing back from a 3-1 loss to San Diego last weekend. In the loss, Brynd Thorolfsdottir scored the lone goal. Thorolfsdottir and Sigrid Aas each have three goals this season.

Pacific's only win in conference came against Portland, beating the Pilots, 2-0.

Series information

BYU leads the series, 4-1, after beating the Tigers, 4-0, in 2016.

Game information

Watch Thursday's game at South Field on TheW.tv with Robbie Bullough, or listen via BYU Radio (Sirius XM 143) and ESPN 960 AM with Greg Wrubell doing the play-by-play and Paige Barker as the analyst.

San Francisco storylines

The Dons (5-8-2, 1-3) are coming off a 2-1 win over Portland for their first win in WCC action. The Pilots scored first, but Miciah Madison scored for San Francisco in the 83rd minute to send the game into overtime. In the 107th minute, Samantha Jehnings scored her fifth goal of the season off a free kick for the win.

The offense has scored 15 goals, while the defense has allowed 31 this season.

Series information

The Cougars have a 6-1 advantage over the Dons. BYU won 4-0 at South Field in 2016.

Game information

Listen to Saturday's game at Negoesco Stadium on BYU Radio (Sirius XM 143) and ESPN 960 AM with Jason Shepherd doing the play-by-play and Paige Barker as the analyst.