LOGAN — Utah State University's observatory will opens its doors to the public Friday to view Cache Valley’s night sky from 7:30-9:30 p.m. All ages are welcome and admission is free.

Located on the roof of the Science Engineering Research Building, the observatory houses a 20-inch reflecting telescope — which is only accessible by stairs — on a computerized mount. The observatory’s half-circle building features a telescope gallery topped with a metal dome measuring 16.5 feet in diameter.

All attendees are encouraged to visit the USUO website at physics.usu.edu before arriving, as the gathering will be canceled in the event of cloudy or inclement weather.

Parking is available in the lot near the Caine Performance Hall at 1090 E. 675 North on the USU campus. The science building is southwest of the performance hall. To access the observatory, visitors should take the freight elevator located at the northwest corner of the first floor of the building to the roof.

Additional fall 2017 observatory public nights are planned for Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.