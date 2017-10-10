SALT LAKE CITY — FedEx announced Tuesday it hopes to fill at least 500 seasonal positions in Utah during the holidays, and a total of 50,000 throughout its network.

The company is filling some positions now and will continue to add more as needed. The majority of the workers will be added as seasonal package handlers at FedEx Ground facilities, but there will be other opportunities during the holiday season and throughout the year.

Last year, more than a third of the package handlers hired at FedEx Ground facilities retained employment with the company after the holiday season.

To apply for a position, log on to groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com.