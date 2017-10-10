Eight members of the BYU women’s tennis team head to Salt Lake City this week to compete at the ITA Regionals. The tournament will be hosted by the University of Utah at the Eccles Tennis Center and run Oct. 11-14.

Nineteen teams from the ITA Mountain Region will participate in the tournament. Senior Mayci Jones, junior Taylah Beckman and sophomores Samantha Smith, Kate Cusick and Polina Malykh will represent BYU in this year’s ITA Regional. Freshmen Anastasia Abramyan, Hermehr Kaur and Madeline Almeida will also be competing and looking to continue their strong showing at the Cal Invitational.

The ITA Mountain Region participating teams and their number of athletes include: Weber State (nine), Idaho State (six), Air Force Academy (four), Wyoming (six), Colorado (six), Nevada (eight), New Mexico State (six), Montana (six), Northern Arizona (four), Idaho (seven), Denver (six), UNLV (eight), Boise State (six), UTEP (five), Southern Utah (four), Northern Colorado (six), Utah State (eight), BYU (eight) and Utah (six).

Last year, Smith found success with now graduated teammate Savannah Ware and advanced to the semifinal round of the doubles draw. Duos Jones and Malykh, along with Beckman and Cusick, reached the round of 16 in doubles play.

Jones also competed in the round of 16 in singles last year before falling to Nevada’s Claudia Herrero, who advanced to the championship match.

Follow the BYU players as they compete in the ITA Mountain Regional.