SALT LAKE CITY — A Davis County company has been recognized as Utah's fastest-growing business for the second straight year.

FireFly Automatix, a North Salt Lake-based heavy equipment manufacturer, was honored Tuesday at the annual MountainWest Capital Network's Utah 100 awards program at the Grand America Hotel.

The top 100 are determined based on the percentage of revenue growth over a five-year period. Firms with the largest dollar amount of revenue growth for the year comprise the annual growth winners.

"Last year we won it with a five-year growth rate of 2,200 percent," said FireFly Automatix CEO Andrew Limpert. "The number that won it for us last year was $6 million in revenue."

Revenues doubled to $12 million in 2016, Limpert said, leading him to believe the company had a chance to win a second time. While he knew the company was among the finalists, Limpert said he was surprised to repeat as the leading growth company in the state.

Acknowledging Utah's stellar reputation in the tech sector, Limpert described his company's niche as a combination of traditional manufacturing and high-tech innovation.

"I call it a marriage between old steel manufacturing (with) high-technology robotics and software programs," he said.

The company's ability to join robotics automation and "old school" steel manufacturing creates "a tremendous amount of value" for clients, Limpert added.

“We’re pleased to honor FireFly as this year’s fastest-growing company in Utah,” said Reed Chase, chairman of the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100 committee. “This company has clearly seen incredible growth, and along with each of the Utah 100 companies, (has) continued to play a vital part in Utah’s economic success.”