KAYSVILLE — Princesses, cameras and children will mingle at United for Adoption’s first-ever “Princesses of Color” event.

The nonprofit adoption support and awareness group hopes many will “come, meet and get pictures with” more than 15 princesses represented by women of color.

“We believe it is important for children to see those they look up to mirrored in themselves,” said Terra Cooper, president of United for Adoption, via email. “Positive representation is important.”

According to Cooper, the event will feature princesses Moana, Belle, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Elena, Elsa, Anna and many others for children to meet and take pictures with.

“While this event focuses on children of color, all are welcome to attend,” Cooper said. “Parents are encouraged to bring their own phones (and) cameras.”

Nujod Bakhsh, who will be dressing up as one of the princesses, said she has always felt like an outsider in Utah because of her skin color.

“I want to show others that women of color can be role models, princesses and anything we want,” Bakhsh said. “I want children to be able to identify with these princesses on a different, and more personal, level.”

Alyson Palmer, another woman who will portray a princess at the event, said her father came to Utah as a refugee and was adopted through an adoption program.

“It's important for everyone to see that they can be anything they want to be,” Palmer said. “We may come from different countries or social classes, but we can all be something great.”

United for Adoption was founded in 2012 as a community outreach and advocacy network for adoptive families, birth families and adoption professionals and holds an annual conference each fall in Salt Lake City.

According to the organization’s Facebook page, its purpose is “to improve the lives of children and others touched by adoption through support and education” and “to raise awareness of adoption as a loving option.”

If you go ...

What: "Princesses of Color"

When: Tuesday, Oct. 17, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Artisan Studios, 11 N. Main St., Kaysville

How much: Free

Web: facebook.com/UnitedForAdoption

