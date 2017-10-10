As the Utah football team struggled once again on Saturday to cleanly execute long snaps, former players Andy Phillips and Travis Wilson observed on Twitter the past success the Utes have had in that department and the need to get back to it.

Makes you realize how much of a role @chasedominguez played in Utah winning 3 straight ray guys. Mitchy pulling out all the tricks tonight. — Andy Phillips (@AndyDPhillips) October 8, 2017

Time to put a long snapper back on scholarship — Travis Wilson (@TravisWilson_7) October 8, 2017

To Wilson's point that Utah needs to find a long snapper good enough to be on scholarship, the team on Sunday offered one to California's Jac Casasante, and on Tuesday, Casasante announced his commitment to the Utes as part of their 2018 recruiting class.

Extremely excited to announce that I’m committed to the University of Utah! #GoUtes ✋🏼🤚🏼 pic.twitter.com/PvCGo2CVcs — Jac Casasante (@casasante_jac) October 10, 2017

Chris Rubio, the founder of Rubio Long Snapping, wrote in July that the 6-foot, 200-pound Casasante is "One of the fastest Long Snappers with his ball and feet in the country."

Casasante, who attended a camp at the U. in June, is apparently well aware of his role on a team, as he told the Los Angeles Times' Eric Sondheimer last month that, "The life of a long snapper is not to have your name mentioned unless it's for a tackle."

Casasante becomes the eighth player to commit to Utah as part of its 2018 recruiting class and third this week after Herriman teammates Jaren Kump and David Fotu flipped their pledges from BYU on Sunday.