KEEPING THE FAITH

A few days after Utah State quarterback Kent Myers said “nobody likes BYU,” a former Boise State player piled on by telling the Idaho Statesman, “It is a hatred. It’s an absolute animosity I have.”

This isn’t new. Certain people hated BYU in the 1980s and ‘90s, too.

The trick, when you’re 1-5, is making sure none of them are from your own fan base.

NOT WORRIED

New Jazz player Ekpe Udoh told media last week he’s “one of the best defensive players in the world.” After reiterating his point, he said as he walked away, “Quote me.”

Somewhere the Golden State Warriors are going, “Who?”

BRINGING HEAT

Gordon Hayward recently threw out the first pitch at a Red Sox game.

It was a high, soft lob.

Clearly, he needs to learn how to deliver a pitch as good as the one the Celtics threw at him.

JUST THE BASICS

Sports Illustrated rated the Dodgers’ playoff concessions items, from best to worst. Topping the list is the Ice Cream Chicken Sandwich.

It includes a glazed onion-grape jam-filled donut, spicy chicken, candied bacon and vanilla ice cream.

Rock On: “One Dodger Dog, please!”

WHAT’S ON TAP

Concession booths at Gillette Stadium charged fans $4.50 a cup and more for tap water when they ran out of bottled water.

But fans were happy to pay for it when told they were drinking Tom Brady’s sweat.

THE SCOUT TEAM

Joe Johnson, Rodney Hood, Raul Neto and Donovan Mitchell sat out last Wednesday’s game against Israel’s Maccabi Haifa, yet the Jazz still won by 39.

That came two nights after a 25-point win over the Sydney Kings.

Low-level teams aren’t providing much competition.

Sources say next year the Jazz plan to schedule the Washington Generals so they can work on their half-court hook shots.

PERSONA NON GRATA

The day O.J. Simpson was released from prison, a reporter asked about his plans.

“None of your business,” Simpson said.

That’s exactly what Florida said when O.J. asked if it was legal to move back there.

THE NAME GAME

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins keeps photos of media members in his locker so he can call them by name.

This is the opposite of Jay Cutler, who prefers to call reporters a name.

TURF WARS

The NFL’s Saints-Dolphins' game at London’s Wembley Stadium left the pitch a chewed-up mess for upcoming soccer matches.

Officials say they were shocked. This kind of damage usually only occurs when “Downton Abbey” tour buses disembark.