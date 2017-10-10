Southwest Airlines announced a 72-hour flash sale on Tuesday, which includes multiple flights to and from Salt Lake City.

The Southwest sale, which comes twice a year, includes a few rules:

Tickets must be purchased 21 days in advance.

Travelers can buy tickets between Oct. 10 and Oct. 12, 2017, by 11:59 p.m. in your local city.

The sale applies to domestic flights from Oct. 31 to Dec. 19, 2017, and Jan. 3 through Feb. 14, 2018. International flights from Oct. 31 to Dec. 13 can also be selected. There are blackout dates the week of Thanksgiving.

Domestic flights on Sundays and Fridays are excluded.

Fares only apply to nonstop flights.

Some one-way flights start at $42, according to Money magazine.

Multiple one-way flights to and from Salt Lake City are included in the sale. These prices include all U.S. government taxes and fees.

Flights to Salt Lake City

Burbank, California, to Salt Lake City ($47)

Las Vegas to Salt Lake City ($49)

Los Angeles to Salt Lake City ($59)

Oakland, California, to Salt Lake City ($71)

Phoenix to Salt Lake City ($99)

Sacramento to Salt Lake City ($49)

Flights from Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City to Burbank, California ($49)

Salt Lake City to Las Vegas ($49)

Salt Lake City to Los Angeles ($59)

Salt Lake City to Oakland ($71)

Salt Lake City to Phoenix ($99)

Salt Lake City to Sacramento ($49)

Salt Lake City to San Diego ($49)

Salt Lake City to San Jose, California ($49)

Southwest announced a sale in June that offered cheap flights for 72 hours, according to the Deseret News.

Americans have seen plenty of airplane ticket sales this year. Companies like JetBlue, Alaska and Frontier all offered sales for their customers to compete in the market.