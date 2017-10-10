PIOCHE, Nev. — Authorities in southern Nevada are looking for an inmate who walked away from a minimum-security correctional camp near the Utah border.

The Nevada Department of Corrections says Claude Laska, 24, was serving between 19 months and five years for home invasion and other lesser charges at the Pioche Conservation Camp, about 170 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Laska last was seen at about 4:30 p.m. Monday wearing blue prison denim plants and a blue shirt. He had been at the conservation camp in Pioche since March.

Laska is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair. He also has several distinguishable tattoos, including the Albanian flag on his right arm, the numeral "401" on the fingers of his left hand, and the word "Loyalty" near his right wrist.

Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911.