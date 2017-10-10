MIDVALE — The AARP Foundation is once again providing free tax assistance and preparation for taxpayers with low- to moderate-income through its Tax-Aide program, and is seeking volunteers to help with this service for the 2018 tax season.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, approaching its 50th year, is the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service, giving special attention the older population. Training will begin next month.

In Utah alone, about 125 AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers helped more than 7,000 people file their federal and state returns. The program is offered at approximately 30 sites in Utah, including senior citizen centers, libraries and other convenient locations.

According to a statement from the foundation, lack of experience shouldn’t stop anyone from volunteering. Volunteers must complete a tax preparation workshop from the Internal Revenue Service prior to working with taxpayers. There is also a need for on-site greeters, and those who can provide language assistance in Spanish.

For more information, visit aarp.org/taxaide or call 888-AARPNOW (888-227-7669).