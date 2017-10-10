Before-and-after photos of the widespread destruction caused by the Northern California wildfires circulated on the internet Monday and Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Times shared many of these images in an article Monday, using a slider tool to show the vast difference in the affected communities before and after wildfires raged through, displacing thousands of people from their homes.

This photo appeared several times on social media:

Stunning before-and-after photos of the fire's destruction in Northern California. https://t.co/ao0Zf4immQ pic.twitter.com/LiSqFmnzxU — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) October 10, 2017

This GIF from CNN shows those two images overlaying each other:

Images show a neighborhood in Santa Rosa, California before and after it was devastated by a wildfire https://t.co/hrv8VUcFA3 pic.twitter.com/dn2iuc2svs — CNN (@CNN) October 10, 2017

At least 11 people have died and 1,500 buildings and homes have been destroyed because of the fires, according to The Washington Post. More than 100,000 acres have burned across Northern California.

Officials in Sonoma County said they’ve received more than 100 calls about missing people, NBC News reported.

Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for the affected area of Napa and Sonoma counties, according to NBC News.

Brown also asked for a federal declaration of a major disaster in the Golden State.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company told NBC News that 94,000 customers were without power on Tuesday morning, and 30,000 customers have had their gas shut off.

Residents described their experiences to NBC News.

"It was an inferno like you've never seen before," said Marian Williams of Kenwood, in Sonoma County, to an NBC Bay Area affiliate.