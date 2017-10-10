North Korean hackers reportedly stole classified military documents from South Korea, including the latest documents of how the U.S. and South Korea would operate during wartime, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

Rep. Lee Cheol-hee, of South Korea's ruling Democratic Party, said that hackers broke into the Defense Integrated Data Center to steal the files that included a plan on how “to handle an all-out war with Pyongyang, which reportedly contains detailed procedures to ‘decapitate’ the North Korean leadership,” Yonhap News reported.

Lee added that 236 gigabytes were stolen overall, but 85 percent of them haven’t been identified yet.

"The Ministry of National Defense has yet to find out about the content of 182 gigabytes of the total (stolen) data," the lawmaker said in a statement to Yonhap.

The South Korean defense ministry, which is in charge of the documents, declined to comment about this development, BBC reported.

The stolen plans include info about power plants and military facilities in the area.

North Korea denied the accusation, according to the BBC, accusing South Korea of “fabricating” the news.

“News that Pyongyang is likely to have accessed the Seoul-Washington plans for all-out war in the Koreas will do nothing to soothe tensions between the U.S. and North Korea,” the BBC reported.

North Korea and the U.S. have been in a tense back-and-forth war of words over the last few months. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have exchanged insults throughout the summer, with Trump calling Kim “Rocket Man” and Kim calling Trump a “dotard.”

Tensions are so high that North Korea’s foreign minister Ri Yong Ho said in September that Trump’s tweets against North Korea are a declaration of war, NPR reported.

"For the past couple of days, we had earnestly hoped that the war of words between North Korea and the U.S. would not lead to action," Ri Yong Ho said, according to NPR. "However, Trump had ultimately declared war again last weekend, by saying regarding our leadership, that he will make it unable to last longer."

Experts told the Los Angeles Times what a war with North Korea would look like. James Stavridis, a retired Navy admiral, and Scott Snyder of the Council on Foreign Relations, both told the LA Times that North Korea would eventually look a lot like Syria once the war is over.

“I would not rule out the possibility that North Korea’s future could look a lot like Syria,’’ Snyder told the Times. “North Korea could become a resource-consuming quagmire of many, many years.”

Other experts have already developed models of how nuclear bombs would impact U.S. cities.