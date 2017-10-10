"No, we won't back down," sang Jason Aldean as part of his tribute to Las Vegas shooting victims.

Aldean and his band opened "Saturday Night Live" on Oct. 7 with a cover of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down." Petty died of cardiac arrest on Oct. 2.

On Oct. 1, Aldean was performing at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire into the crowd, killing at least 58 people and injuring hundreds more.

In what he called one of the worst tragedies in America, Aldean told the SNL crowd that, like many, he was struggling to understand what happened and how to pick up the pieces and start to heal.

"So many people are hurting and they’re our children, parents, brothers, sisters, friends," Aldean said. "They’re all part of our family.

“I want to say to them, we hurt for you and we hurt with you,” he added. “You can be sure we’re going to walk through these tough times together, every step of the way. Because when America is at its best, our bond and our spirit, it’s unbreakable.”

Take a look at the touching tribute posted on YouTube here.

